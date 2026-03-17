Warning to EV owners: A small damage could cost you a fortune

A minor damage to a car can now lead to unexpectedly large financial consequences.

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A minor damage to a car can now lead to unexpectedly large financial consequences.

This is especially true for newer vehicles, where even small faults may require extensive repairs.

The development is closely linked to the technology that is now standard in many models.

Large price differences

Not all cars are equally expensive to repair.

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According to an overview cited by MereMobil.dk, models such as the Volvo XC60 and several BMWs are among the more expensive, while the Fiat 500 and MG4 Electric are among the more affordable.

The Tesla Model Y falls somewhere in between but stands out with lower repair costs at the rear, partly because the car does not use traditional parking sensors.

Costly technology

Behind the price differences lies a common explanation: advanced technology.

Sensors, cameras and software are integrated into many parts of the car, making even minor damage technically complex to handle.

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According to ADAC, Germany’s largest motorists’ association, as first reported by the German outlet Heise.de and cited by MereMobil.dk, the development is partly due to a lack of focus on repair-friendly design.

Examples of costs

The consequences are clearly visible in specific repairs.

A modern windshield can cost more than 17,000 kroner to replace because the vehicle’s systems must be recalibrated afterward.

In other cases, front-end damage on cars with advanced headlights can exceed 50,000 kroner, as components often need to be replaced as a whole.

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Manufacturer requirements

At the same time, manufacturers are imposing stricter requirements on how repairs can be carried out.

In some cases, repainting is discouraged or even prohibited because it may affect sensor performance.

This means that even minor damage can lead to entire parts being replaced rather than repaired.

Pressure on car owners

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Rising repair costs are also having indirect effects.

Insurance for newer cars has become more expensive, precisely because even small damages can be costly to fix.

ADAC is therefore calling for political measures to make repairs cheaper, including more modular solutions and greater transparency in spare parts pricing.

Sources: MereMobil.dk