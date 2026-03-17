Russian soldier lose part of skull fighting for Putin – “rewarded” with return to frontline

The treatment of wounded soldiers has become a growing concern as the war in Ukraine continues.

Others are reading now

While injuries are an expected part of combat, questions remain about how troops are handled after they are hurt.

One reported case has drawn attention to how severely injured soldiers may still be returned to active duty.

Severe injuries in combat

According to the Russian outlet Astra, 38-year-old Denis Domenko from Russia’s Rostov region signed a military contract in February 2025 and was deployed to the front in Ukraine.

He fought for several months before being seriously wounded in August 2025.

Reports say he suffered multiple injuries from an explosion, affecting his head, chest, limbs, shoulder and foot.

Also read

“As a result of surgery, he lost 27 mm of skull bone, and fragments are still in his head,” Astra reported according to O2.

Medical issues and investigation

After his injury, Domenko was later listed as having left his unit without authorization in November 2025.

Authorities reportedly searched for him, visiting his family’s home, where relatives said he was in hospital being treated for a stomach ulcer.

He was eventually removed from the wanted list and classified as having limited fitness for service.

Return to duty

Despite his condition, new orders were issued in March 2026 requiring Domenko to undergo a military medical evaluation.

Also read

According to Astra, he was then removed from reserve status and sent back toward the front lines near Avdiivka.

He was reportedly told that he would complete his medical assessment while already assigned to a combat mission.

The outlet reported that his return to the battlefield was scheduled for mid-March.

Sources: Astra, O2.