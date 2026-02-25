Putin’s friend stopped energy supplies to Ukraine – now he could face charges for treason

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid have repeatedly left cities without power, forcing Kyiv to seek emergency supplies from neighbouring countries.

As winter pressures mount and infrastructure remains under attack, cross-border energy support has become critical for hospitals and essential services.

Complaint over energy halt

The opposition Freedom and Solidarity party, known as SaS, said it will file a criminal complaint against Prime Minister Robert Fico over the suspension of humanitarian electricity supplies to Ukraine.

According to Slovak outlet Dennik N on February 24, citing MP Karol Galek, the move marks a significant shift in Slovakia’s position towards Kyiv and aligns Fico with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

SaS leader Branislav Gröhling said the complaint would allege abuse of power by a public official, treason, inhumanity, terrorism and failure to properly manage foreign assets.

The party held a press conference outside the General Prosecutor’s Office, where Galek warned the energy cut could have severe humanitarian consequences, including hospitals being left without electricity to treat people wounded in Russian attacks.

Oil dispute fallout

Dennik N reported that Fico’s decision followed the suspension of Russian oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline after a Russian strike on January 27.

The Slovak prime minister blamed Ukraine, accusing it of intentionally delaying the resumption of oil transit.

The development is not without precedent. On February 18, Slovakia and Hungary announced they were suspending diesel exports to Ukraine until supplies via the Druzhba pipeline are restored.

Hungarian outlets Index and Telex reported that the Slovak government confirmed Fico ordered the halt after crude deliveries were disrupted by large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Domestic supply priority

To offset shortages at home, Slovakia approved the release of 250,000 tons of oil from its state reserves.

“Slovnaft is stopping diesel exports to Ukraine and any other exports, and everything it now processes at home, in Slovakia, will be intended for the Slovak market,” Fico stated.

Separately, it was previously reported that Slovakia’s state-owned gas supplier, Slovenský plynárenský priemysel, plans to meet its domestic gas needs in 2026 using Russian pipeline gas under an EU exemption for long-term contract holders.

Sources: United24media.