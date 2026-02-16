Putin’s friends in Europe opens talk to support Russian oil-industry

The argument is that, Russian energy imports are vital to national security.

Others are reading now

Global oil prices posted their first weekly decline of 2026, reflecting growing unease across energy markets.

The drop has pressured oil companies and stock exchanges, while consumers closely track what it could mean for fuel costs in the weeks ahead.

Analysts link the slide to mounting uncertainty over supply routes and geopolitical tensions tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Orbán defends ties

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly argued that maintaining Russian energy imports is vital for national security.

Hungary remains heavily reliant on Russian crude, and Orbán has resisted broader European Union efforts aimed at reducing dependence on Moscow’s exports.

Also read

Energy cooperation is expected to be on the agenda during Orbán’s February 16 meeting with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has echoed Budapest’s position, claiming Ukraine is using the Druzhba pipeline as political leverage, an allegation Kyiv denies.

Adriatic option explored

Against this backdrop, Bloomberg reported on February 15 2026, that Hungary has opened discussions with Croatia to secure Russian oil deliveries through the Adriatic route.

Budapest has formally asked Zagreb to facilitate shipments via the Adria pipeline after transit through Ukraine was halted.

The Druzhba pipeline crossing Ukraine stopped operating at the end of last month following large-scale Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Also read

In a joint letter to the Croatian government, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Saková sought cooperation on redirecting supplies.

“We are asking Croatia to ensure the transport of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia through the Adria pipeline, as our sanctions exemption allows us to import Russian oil by sea in case of pipeline supply disruptions,” Szijjártó wrote.

He added that energy security should not become entangled in ideological disputes.

For landlocked Hungary, the Druzhba route has been a crucial supply channel, making alternative access via the Adriatic increasingly significant.

Sources: Bloomberg, RBC-Ukraine