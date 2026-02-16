“Daddy’s home” – Trump administration goes viral with “grotesque” Valentine’s post

How do you feel about the post from the White House?
Others are reading now
In case you missed it, Valentine’s Day was celebrated worldwide this weekend, as the Day of Love took place Saturday February 14.
The White House also decided to celebrate the day, but the post from the White House is now being slammed online for being “grotesque”.
The initial post
The post from the White House was shared on the official X account and showed pink hearts with the texts “MAGA”, “Love” and “Daddy’s Home” written on them.
The “Daddy’s” Home” is likely a reference to Donald Trump’s nickname, “Daddy”, which was coined by NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte.
The picture was accompagnied by the text “Send to your valentine” and an emoji of a heart with an arrow through it.
Also read
Article continues below.
Online backlash
What was probably meant as a celebration of love quickly turned into online ridicule, however, as users on social media were quick to slam the picture.
The award-winning author, Jennifer Erin Valent, reposted the picture and slammed the TrumP administration:
“It’s becoming increasingly evident that the people in this administration have no concept of how insanely stupid and grotesque they look to every sentient, mature human on the planet.”
Also read
A user commented on the post from Jennifer Erin Valent with a picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump in a heart-shaped frame with the text “Happy Val-Epstein Files Day”
Article continues below.
Others were quick to copy the picture from the White House, but with a very different message written on the biggest heart.
Also read
We apoligize for the prohpanity.
Sources: X accounts for The White House, Jennifer Erin Valent, Canada Hates Trump