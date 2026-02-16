ICE agents accused of lying under oath in shooting case

ICE says agents made false statements in Minneapolis shooting case.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has acknowledged that two officers made untruthful statements under oath in connection with a January shooting in Minneapolis.

The admission led to felony assault charges being dropped against two men who had been accused of attempting to kill a federal agent.

Charges dismissed

The January 14 incident left Julio Sosa-Celis with a gunshot wound to the leg. He and Alfredo Aljorno had faced felony assault charges after authorities initially described the case as an attempted murder of an ICE agent.

However, the Department of Justice moved to dismiss the charges “with prejudice,” meaning they cannot be refiled.

The filing stated that the court had been given incorrect information.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said in a statement: “A joint review by ICE and the Department of Justice (DOJ) of video evidence has revealed that sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements.”

Conflicting accounts

According to court documents, the officers had claimed they were attacked by Sosa-Celis and others using a broom handle and a snow shovel before the shooting.

An attorney for the men said the shooting occurred after ICE agents followed Aljorno to his home. The lawyer alleged that officers fired through a closed door, striking Sosa-Celis.

DHS official Tricia McLaughlin told People that video evidence contradicted the officers’ earlier accounts.

Investigation underway

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Lyons described the alleged false statements as “a serious federal offense.”

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is actively investigating these false statements,” Lyons said, adding that ICE remains committed to accountability.

Sosa-Celis and Aljorno’s attorney said they were relieved by the dismissal of charges and called for further action, stating the case was “based on lies by an ICE agent who recklessly shot into their home through a closed door.”

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

