Rare solar eclipse to light up the world’s coldest continent

A rare celestial alignment will create a glowing halo in the sky this week.

Others are reading now

The first solar eclipse of the year will be an annular, or “ring of fire,” event — a phenomenon caused by precise orbital geometry between the Earth, the moon, and the sun, reports the Associated Press.

How it happens

Solar eclipses occur when the moon moves directly between Earth and the sun, casting a shadow on the planet.

In an annular eclipse, the moon is slightly farther away in its orbit. Because it appears smaller from Earth, it cannot fully block the sun’s disk, leaving a thin, bright ring visible around its edges.

It’s “this beautiful coincidence between the size and the distance of the moon and the sun,” said astrophysicist Emily Rice with the City University of New York, according to the Associated Press.

Astronomer Joe Llama of Lowell Observatory described the effect vividly: “The sun essentially gets its core taken out.”

Also read

Who can see it

According to AP News, Tuesday’s eclipse will be visible in full only from Antarctica, making it one of the most remote viewing locations of the year.

A small number of researchers stationed on the continent may witness the event directly. Clear conditions could also allow partial views from southern parts of Chile and Argentina, as well as regions of southeastern Africa including Madagascar, Lesotho and South Africa.

“The penguins down there are going to have a great show,” Llama said.

Watching safely

Experts caution that looking directly at the sun during any phase of an eclipse can damage eyesight.

Certified eclipse glasses that meet ISO 12312-2 standards are required for safe viewing. Regular sunglasses or optical equipment without proper filters do not provide adequate protection.

Also read

For indirect observation, viewers can project the sun’s image onto a surface using simple tools such as a homemade pinhole projector or even a kitchen colander.

Solar eclipses occur several times annually, though each is visible only along a narrow path. Another total eclipse is forecast for August, with visibility expected across parts of Europe and the North Atlantic region.

Source: Associated Press.