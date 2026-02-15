Russia bans famous comedian from entering country for 50 years

One of the most recognisable figures in Russian-language comedy has suddenly found himself shut out of the country he lived and worked in for years.

Authorities cite formal violations, but alternative explanations are already circulating.

Sudden ban imposed

According to Digi24.ro, Kazakh comedian Nurlan Saburov has been banned from entering Russia for 50 years. Russian state media reported on Friday that law enforcement agencies accused him of breaching migration and tax regulations, as well as criticising Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Officials did not specify which rules Saburov allegedly violated. A source quoted by the state news agency RIA Novosti said the decision was taken “in the interests of national security” and to “protect traditional values”.

Airport detention

Media reports say Saburov was detained at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport after arriving from Dubai. Following the detention, he was formally issued with a 50-year entry ban.

Saburov has been living in Russia since 2014 and built much of his career there. He is best known for the popular YouTube show “What Came Next?”, which has drawn millions of views and made him one of the most prominent comedians in the Russian-speaking world.

Alternative explanation

The exile media outlet IStories reported a different version of events. Citing an anonymous acquaintance of Saburov, the outlet said the real reason behind the ban may have been his alleged refusal to cooperate with Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB.

According to that source, the formal accusations served as a pretext for a politically motivated decision. Russian authorities have not commented on this claim.

Silence from comedian

Saburov himself has not publicly responded to the reports. It remains unclear whether he plans to challenge the ban or clarify the allegations made against him.

The case adds to a growing list of artists, entertainers and public figures who have faced restrictions or pressure after expressing criticism of the war or declining cooperation with Russian security structures.

Wider pattern

Observers note that long-term entry bans are rare and typically reserved for cases deemed sensitive by the authorities. The reference to “national security” and “traditional values” mirrors language used in previous high-profile cases involving cultural figures.

For now, Saburov’s future remains uncertain, with a return to Russia effectively ruled out for decades.

Sources: Digi24.ro, RIA Novosti, IStories



