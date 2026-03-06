Report: Putin orders intelligence and political strategists to help his EU-friend win election

According to investigative journalists, Putin might employ the same tactics used during the 2024 Moldova elections.

Claims of foreign interference have surfaced ahead of Hungary’s upcoming parliamentary elections, raising concerns among European officials.

According to European Pravda, citing an investigation by the VSquare project, Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered a group of political strategists and military intelligence officers to influence the Hungarian election.

The alleged effort is said to target the April vote, where Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is seeking to maintain power.

Alleged election operation

The report from VSquare says Putin tasked Sergei Kiriyenko, his first deputy chief of staff, with overseeing operations connected to Hungary.

VSquare investigators also claim Kiriyenko previously played a central role in Russia’s interference campaign during Moldova’s 2024 presidential election.

Tried and tested methods

According to the investigation, Moscow allegedly used vote-buying networks, online troll farms and local activists in Moldova to undermine pro-Western President Maia Sandu.

VSquare reports that a comparable strategy may now be under preparation for Hungary. The plan is said to involve Vadim Titov, head of the Russian administration’s Directorate for Strategic Partnership and Cooperation.

Investigators claim several specialists in social media manipulation could be stationed at the Russian Embassy in Budapest. Three individuals have reportedly already been issued diplomatic passports, which would grant them a degree of immunity.

Political context

The report also states that Kiriyenko has connections to some organisers working on the election campaign of Orbán’s Fidesz party.

VSquare journalists noted that Orbán’s frequent criticism of Ukraine may make the country’s information space more receptive to pro-Russian narratives.

Orbán, who has been in power in Hungary since 2010, is trailing in the polls ahead of the April elections.

Sources: European Pravda, Ukrainske Pravda, VSquare investigation