Report warns: Russian nuclear corporation directly linked to weapons production is not sanctioned

The corporation has allegedly turned an occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant into a bargaining chip in peace talks.

A new report claims parts of Russia’s nuclear sector tied to military production remain untouched by European sanctions, The Kyiv Independent reports.

According to a report released March 4 by the Kyiv-based think tank DiXi Group, Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom oversees 21 organizations involved in weapons production that are not sanctioned by the European Union.

The report was published on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Europe’s largest nuclear facility. Since taking control, Russia has installed Rosatom as the plant’s operator.

Nuclear and military links

DiXi Group reported the facility has shifted from a civilian power station into a heavily guarded site near the front line, while also becoming a strategic element in negotiations surrounding the war.

The report also notes that Rosatom manages a broad network of subsidiaries and related companies that feed into Russia’s military industrial system.

Among them is Innovation Hub LLC, a development institute within the Rosatom structure that participated in a project aimed at localizing production of components for Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

Another organization cited in the report is the Mayak Production Association. The facility forms part of Russia’s nuclear weapons complex and carries out strategic nuclear production work, including procurement related to Russia’s “Stupor” anti-drone systems.

Despite these activities, none of the 21 entities identified by DiXi Group are currently listed under EU sanctions.

Calls for tougher action

The United States has previously sanctioned several individuals and affiliates linked to Rosatom. However, according to the report, the parent corporation itself has not faced full blocking sanctions from any G7 nation or from the European Union.

Ukraine remains the only country to impose sweeping sanctions on Rosatom as a whole.

The report also notes that Western countries continue to maintain nuclear trade ties with Russia. The United States, United Kingdom and European Union still import Russian uranium or nuclear fuel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged allies to tighten restrictions on Russia’s nuclear sector.

Sources: DiXi Group, Reuters, Kyiv Independent