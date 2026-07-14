Residents blast JD Vance for ‘invading’ their town: “He needs to go back”

Residents are furious about the incoming political circus.

Escaping to a quiet country town is a lifelong dream for many stressed city families.

Locals usually welcome fresh faces.

But sometimes a new arrival brings a mountain of heavy security, and the friendly neighborhood quickly turns into an angry revolt.

A rural retreat

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha want to escape the noise of Washington. The couple is expecting their fourth child and recently set their sights on a massive property in Virginia according to Irish Star.

They are reportedly leasing a 423-acre horse farming estate called Wolver Hill. The massive property is worth $8.5 million, and it sits right in the tiny town of Middleburg.

The rural enclave holds just under 700 residents. People often call the area the horse and hunt capital of the country, and it serves as a peaceful hideaway for wealthy politicians and celebrities.

Losing their peace

Middleburg residents are furious about the incoming political circus. Secret Service motorcades have already forced airspace and road closures, prompting locals to vent their anger in a private Facebook group, according to the Boston reporter.

One woman blamed the entire administration for the disruptions. She wrote, “They’re invading so much of our private lives… from the pool disaster, interference with FIFA, our 4th of July, wrecking the White House, and now HIM.”

“Here in our lovely little burg without a thought as to the vile daily upset he is causing,” she continued in her post. “He needs to go back to the Naval Observatory and STAY THERE til we can rid ourselves of this threat.”

Another neighbor pointed fingers at fellow residents for supporting the current leadership. The user claimed these politicians “have no problem with destroying your small town country vibe just because they feel like it.”

Expecting heavy traffic

Traffic remains a massive concern for the quiet farming community. The small country roads simply cannot handle the endless stream of heavy security vehicles.

“You think traffic is bad now?” one resident posted. “Imagine Secret Service all over town, shutting down roads for travel…”

The Vice President’s team initially refused to comment on the move. Yet just one day later, a massive fleet of government vehicles showed up at the estate gates.

Despite the current anger, Middleburg has plenty of experience with high-profile guests. Former President John F. Kennedy built his Wexford retreat nearby, and Ronald Reagan rented an estate there during his 1980 campaign.

Sources: Boston reporter, Irish Star