Meta’s $50 billion AI data center is tearing a rural Louisiana town apart

Meta’s new artificial intelligence data center in rural Louisiana has rapidly ballooned into a $50 billion behemoth, bringing a massive economic boom that threatens to completely price out the local community.

Meta’s sprawling artificial intelligence data center in rural Louisiana has just received a massive cash infusion, transforming it into one of the largest infrastructure projects in the world.

Originally pitched in 2024 with a $10 billion price tag, the Hyperion supercluster in Richland Parish has rapidly exploded into a $50 billion behemoth. This massive expansion will upgrade the facility to a five-gigawatt powerhouse, designed specifically to train the large language models behind platforms like ChatGPT.

However, this unprecedented corporate investment has violently split the local community in two. While state politicians heavily celebrate the massive influx of private capital, everyday residents are grappling with the harsh economic realities of hosting a tech giant in one of Louisiana’s poorest parishes.

Chasing tax breaks while locals face eviction

State officials aggressively pursued Meta by offering massive financial incentives, including a law that makes data centers built before 2029 entirely exempt from sales tax for 20 years.

While local business owners are thrilled by the sudden economic boom—with some charter bus drivers now earning over $80,000 in a region where the median income is just $42,000—other residents are being aggressively priced out of their own hometown. The rapid influx of thousands of construction workers has triggered severe traffic, massive rent hikes, and attempted evictions across the parish.

Even state dealmakers quietly admit that these massive tech projects are entirely transactional. Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois explicitly noted that Meta completely refused to consider the state without the aggressive tax breaks, proving the deal was about leverage rather than community building.

Fearing skyrocketing power bills for everyday citizens

Beyond the immediate housing crisis, local consumer groups are severely concerned about who will ultimately pay the massive electricity bill required to keep Hyperion running.

To meet the astronomical five-gigawatt demand, the local utility company is building ten new power plants and 240 miles of new transmission lines. Although Meta originally promised to foot the bill and fund renewable energy, the tech giant recently sold off 80 percent of the data center to a venture debt firm, prompting environmental law groups to warn that everyday ratepayers could soon be stuck subsidizing the massive grid expansion.

This fierce local battle reflects a growing national backlash against the explosive expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Recent polling shows that 70 percent of Americans now oppose the construction of AI data centers in their own backyards, citing severe strains on local water, energy, and housing resources.