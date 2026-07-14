Country offers Trump entire island to stop invasion – and it’s not Greenland

The White House has ignored the luxury resort proposal

Desperate leaders often look for a magical bargaining chip. Sometimes, the ultimate peace offering is just a nice piece of real estate.

A luxury peace offering

Cuba’s ruling family is reportedly floating a wild proposal to stop an imminent American invasion. According to the U.S. Sun, they want to give Donald Trump a private resort named “Trump Island.”

According to The Daily Express the extravagant pitch aims to tempt the president with his love for premium property and golf courses. Planners have targeted Cayo Santa Maria. This picturesque beach spot sits on the northern coast.

While an Abu Dhabi investment group has contacted the Trump Organisation about naming rights, nothing is set in stone. American officials insist no formal agreements exist.

The bold offer comes at a critical moment. Pressure has pushed the Washington-Havana relationship to its most dangerous breaking point since the 1962 missile crisis.

Squeezed from all sides

Earlier this year, an American naval oil blockade cut off fuel deliveries to the communist nation. Power grids failed. The resulting squeeze threw the island into a chaotic spiral of rolling blackouts.

Local tourism completely collapsed. Things escalated further in May when federal prosecutors indicted former President Raúl Castro on murder charges tied to a 1996 civilian plane crash.

Now, the Pentagon has moved serious firepower into the Caribbean. The massive deployment includes the USS Nimitz carrier strike group alongside several heavily armed guided-missile destroyers.

Trouble on the horizon

During Independence Day celebrations, Trump did not hide his military plans. He declared that “Cuba is going to be next” following rapid leadership changes in Iran and Venezuela.

The president shared his grand ambitions for the region. He stated he would have the “honour of taking Cuba, in some form.”

“Whether I free it, take it-I think I can do anything I want with it,” he added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a grim assessment. During recent Cabinet meetings, he cautioned that the communist state is “in a lot of trouble.”

Bracing for impact

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel quickly pushed back. He warned Washington that military action would destroy regional security, pledging that citizens are prepared to fight if American troops arrive.

The White House has ignored the luxury resort proposal. Behind the scenes, government officials have quietly dismissed any secret backchannel negotiations with Havana.

Sources: The U.S. Sun, Daily Express