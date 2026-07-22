Richard Gere calls Trump a “damaged old man” but says America will recover

Actor Richard Gere described President Donald Trump as a “deeply damaged person” but said he believes the United States will emerge wiser and stronger after the current period of political division.

Actor Richard Gere has renewed his criticism of President Donald Trump, describing him as a “deeply damaged” person while expressing confidence that the United States will ultimately emerge stronger from the current political climate.

According to WP, the actor’s remarks quickly spread across social media, with many viewers focusing on the hopeful message that concluded his comments.

Sharp criticism

Gere, 76, who has frequently criticized Trump in recent years, accused the president of causing widespread harm during his time in office.

“He’s hurt so many people. He’s caused so much death. But it will end,” Gere said.

The actor also described Trump as an “old man” and a “deeply damaged person.”

“He must have had a terrible childhood to become the man he is today. But that will pass,” he added.

Hope for change

According to WP, Gere compared history to a pendulum, arguing that periods of political extremes are eventually followed by a return to balance.

“The world works like a pendulum. We’ve been moving towards authoritarianism for some time, but I feel like we’ve reached the limit and are now starting to return,” he said.

Gere also expressed hope that the current period would encourage Americans to learn from the experience and strengthen their sense of responsibility toward one another.

“I hope we come back wiser. That we learn something from this and become better because of this experience. Responsibility for each other can become the foundation of how we learn to live together,” he said.

According to WP, while Gere’s criticism of Trump attracted significant attention, many social media users said it was his optimistic conclusion that resonated most strongly.

Sources: WP