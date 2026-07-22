“An act of blatant retaliation”: Russia expels Italian diplomats

Russia has expelled two Italian diplomats and ordered them to leave the country within three days.

Russia has ordered two Italian diplomats to leave the country, escalating tensions between Moscow and Rome following Italy’s decision earlier this month to expel two Russian military representatives over alleged espionage.

According to WP, Moscow said the expulsions were a direct response to Italy’s actions and gave the diplomats three days to leave Russian territory.

Diplomatic response

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Italy’s chargé d’affaires, Giovanni Scopa, to inform him that assistant defense attaché Vittorio Parrella and attaché Davide D’Aprile had been declared personae non gratae.

According to WP, the expulsion order also applies to the diplomats’ family members, who have been instructed to leave Russia within three days.

Rome condemns move

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani criticized Moscow’s decision, calling it “an act of blatant retaliation.”

“The Russian Federation has expelled the Italian military attaché in Moscow and one of his associates without cause. This is an act of blatant retaliation for the expulsion from Italy of two Russian military attachés who were indeed caught red-handed while conducting espionage activities to the detriment of our national security,” Tajani wrote on X, according to WP.

Earlier this month, Tajani said Russia continued to employ “hybrid warfare” tactics against Italy and other Western countries through activities aimed at undermining national security and interfering with state institutions.

Sources: WP