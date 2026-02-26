Rubio: The war in Ukraine, “does not have a military solution”

He also said, that he does not think, that Donald Trump’s patience is not infinite.

As fighting continues in Ukraine, Washington is renewing its push for diplomacy. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the conflict cannot be settled on the battlefield.

Speaking to reporters on Feb. 25, Rubio stressed that a negotiated agreement remains the only path to peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

“We know that, at the end, that war in Ukraine does not have a military solution,” Rubio said

Progress and setbacks

According to Rubio, negotiators have succeeded in “narrowing the range of issues,” although several matters remain “very complex.”

A fresh round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia wrapped up on Feb. 18 in Geneva.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the discussions as difficult, noting that headway was made primarily on military questions.

The U.S. and Ukraine is scheduled for bilateral talks in Geneva today, February 26 2026, Zelensky said according to the Kyiv Post.

U.S. in unique role

According to the transcript from the press meeting on February 25, Rubio told reporters that the United States is “the only country in the world” capable of bringing both sides into meaningful talks.

He argued that if Washington abandons its mediating efforts, no other global player would be able to assume that responsibility.

“The United Nations will not do it. France will not do it. The European Union will not do it. The Russians will not even talk to them. So we do not want to walk away from this — we understand that in the end the war in Ukraine has no military solution,” he said.

Rubio added that President Donald Trump has shown “deep frustration” over the prolonged war.

“Do I believe the President’s patience is infinite? I do not. But I am not going to forecast for you when that runs out or at what point he decides not to do it any longer,” the Secretary of State said.

Sources: Statements by Marco Rubio, The Kyiv Post