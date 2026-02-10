Russia demands ‘security guarantees’

As diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine continue, Moscow is sharpening its position on what it says any settlement must include.

Others are reading now

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said a potential agreement must prioritize Moscow’s security concerns.

Speaking to Russian media on February 10, he said peace would be impossible without explicit guarantees for Russia.

“We recognize that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine must take into account Ukraine’s security interests, but the key importance, of course, is Russia’s security interests,” Grushko said.

He added that these concerns have been consistently overlooked by Western leaders.

Criticism of EU

Grushko accused the European Union of ignoring Moscow’s position. “If you look carefully at all the statements made by the leaders of the European Union, no one talks about guarantees for Russia’s security,” he said.

Also read

“This is a key element of reaching an agreement. Without it, no peace treaty is possible,” he added.

Russian officials have long argued that Western security arrangements undermine Moscow’s interests.

NATO red line

According to Grushko, potential guarantees would reflect demands Russia has repeated since launching its invasion of Ukraine. Among them is a ban on Ukraine joining NATO.

He also dismissed proposals from Kyiv to deploy foreign troops on Ukrainian territory as part of a future security framework, rejecting the idea outright.

Such positions remain among the most contentious issues in negotiations.

Also read

Grushko’s remarks come as trilateral discussions between Ukraine, Russia and the United States continue behind closed doors. The latest round of talks was held in Abu Dhabi on February 4–5.

Further negotiations are expected this week, most likely in the United States.

Sources: Kyiv Independent