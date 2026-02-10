The 5 main targets of Ukraine’s 371 strikes on Russian soil in 2025

Ukraine’s strategy is very clear, when you break down the numbers.

371, or a little more than one per day, all year round.

According to the Ukrainian government-run platform United24Media, the above-mentioned number represents confirmed Ukrainian drone and missile strikes that hit Russian soil in 2025.

The figures have not been independently verified.

But if we assume the number is correct, it is interesting to look at what was targeted — because that clearly shows what Ukraine’s strategy was in 2025.

The top five targets

Of the 371 strikes, 91 hit Russian military-industrial complex facilities.

This is equivalent to nearly 25%, or one in four, of all attacks.

Next on the list, however, are oil refineries, with 88 strikes — and the subsequent entries further illustrate the Ukrainian strategy:

Oil substations (30 strikes)

Oil storage facilities (28 strikes)

Logistics infrastructure (28 strikes)

In total, 195 of the 371 attacks in 2025 targeted either the Russian oil or gas industry. This represents approximately 52% of all attacks, or slightly more than half.

Oil and gas revenue hits a five-year low

Looking at figures from the Kremlin, it is clear that Ukraine’s strategy of targeting Russian energy infrastructure, along with Western sanctions, is hurting the Russian economy.

Last week, Reuters reported that Russian oil and gas revenues halved in January compared with the same month in 2025 — the lowest level since July 2020.

Revenue also dropped from 447.8 billion roubles ($5.81bn) in December 2025 to 393.3 billion roubles ($5.10bn) in January 2026.

Sources: United24Media, Reuters