NFL athlete shot after Super Bowl, undergoes surgery

The team says the player’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

A late-night outing after the NFL’s biggest game turned into a medical emergency for a San Francisco 49ers player.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot in the ankle early Monday morning, February 9, just hours after attending the Super Bowl.

San Francisco police told PEOPLE officers responded to a shooting at a business shortly after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police provided aid and called paramedics, who transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

ESPN was first to report the incident.

Altercation inside venue

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the shooting followed a dispute inside the business.

“A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business,” police said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect,” the statement added.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Team confirms surgery

The 49ers confirmed that White was the victim.

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco,” the team said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate,” the statement added.

The team said White underwent surgery Monday afternoon.

Recent football activity

White had attended Super Bowl XL at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where he supported his former team, the New England Patriots.

He shared photos from the game on Instagram shortly before the shooting.

White began the 2025 NFL season with the Patriots before being traded to the 49ers in October 2025 for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

He appeared in 11 games for San Francisco, including the team’s playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks on January 17.

White is the second 49ers player to be shot in San Francisco in the past 18 months.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in August 2024. A 17-year-old suspect was charged and is awaiting trial in juvenile court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department.

Sources: PEOPLE, San Francisco Police Department, ESPN