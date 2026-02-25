Russia demands US release Maduro

Russia has called on the United States to immediately release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, intensifying diplomatic friction over their reported detention.

Others are reading now

The appeal was made at an international forum, where Moscow accused Washington of violating international norms and interfering in Venezuela’s sovereignty, reports TASS.

Moscow’s demand

Addressing a meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky urged the US to reverse its actions.

“We strongly call on Washington to immediately release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. We stand firm for respecting Venezuela’s sovereignty and peaceful settlement of all differences,” he said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Lyubinsky described the January 3 US operation in Venezuela as a breach of the UN Charter. He also criticized longstanding US sanctions, arguing they have worsened Venezuela’s economic and humanitarian situation.

Court proceedings

Maduro and his wife appeared on January 5 before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, TASS said. They face drug trafficking-related charges and have pleaded not guilty.

Also read

The agency reported that the couple were detained following a US operation targeting sites in Caracas on January 3. President Donald Trump later confirmed that Maduro had been captured and taken out of the country.

Wider implications

Moscow has portrayed the incident as an attack on Venezuelan sovereignty and a troubling development in international relations.

The United States has not publicly responded to Russia’s latest remarks. Washington has previously accused Maduro of involvement in narcotics trafficking, allegations he denies.

The episode adds to already strained ties between Russia and the United States, with Venezuela once again at the center of geopolitical tensions.

Sources: TASS



