Mexican drug cartel love US weapons – especially Barrett rifles

As violence surges in parts of Mexico, heavily armed cartel gunmen are increasingly showcasing military-grade firepower.

Images circulating online show fighters from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, carrying weapons more commonly associated with battlefields than criminal groups.

Rising tensions

Fighting between CJNG and Mexican security forces has continued amid reports of internal shifts in leadership following the death of a senior figure.

Abraham Jesús Ambriz Cano, known as “El Yogurt,” is said to be seeking greater control within the organization.

Photos shared on social media show members of his security detail carrying advanced firearms.

One guard appears equipped with an FN Minimi, also known as the M249 light machine gun, while another is seen holding what looks like a Barrett M82 heavy-caliber rifle.

The presence of such weapons highlights the scale of firepower at the disposal of major Mexican cartels.

A cult weapon

Large-caliber sniper rifles, particularly the American-made Barrett M82 and its upgraded M107 variant, have gained near-mythical status among Mexican criminal groups.

Chambered in .50 BMG (12.7×99 mm NATO), the rifles are designed to strike targets at distances of up to two kilometers.

Their high muzzle energy allows them to penetrate reinforced cover, including building walls and lightly armored vehicles.

According to Mexico’s Milenio newspaper, citing government data, authorities seized 358 Barrett M82 rifles between 2009 and 2020, including 68 in 2019 alone.

Cartels have also used such rifles against aircraft. In September 2016, members of the Knights Templar group shot down a police helicopter, underscoring the destructive capability of the weapon.

From the US to Mexico

Barrett rifles and similar large-caliber firearms often originate in the United States, where in some states they can be legally purchased by civilians who meet legal requirements and can afford the high price.

In the US market, the M107 model typically costs between $12,000 and $15,000.

For cartels that generate vast revenues from drug trafficking, the expense is not a barrier. Weapons are acquired through illicit trafficking networks, private sellers willing to break the law, or by seizing arms from rival groups and Mexican security forces.

The prominence of these rifles in cartel propaganda has turned them into both a tactical asset and a symbol of power.

Sources: Milenio, WP.