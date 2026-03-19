Russia halts peace talks as strikes hit near NATO border

A war unfolding far from Ukraine is now influencing decisions in Moscow.

As global tensions rise, the impact is being felt on both the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

Others are reading now

According to The Express, Russia sees the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel as a strategic advantage.

Global shift

The report suggests Moscow believes the Middle East war could weaken Ukraine by diverting Western attention and military resources.

Russian officials are said to view the situation as an opportunity to strain Kyiv’s access to weapons and support.

This broader geopolitical shift appears to be shaping Russia’s current approach to the war.

Talks suspended

Against this backdrop, negotiations aimed at ending the conflict have been put on hold.

Also read

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the pause, saying: “The trilateral group is on pause.”

According to The Express, the talks had involved Russia, the United States and Ukraine, with previous meetings held in locations such as Geneva and Abu Dhabi.

Strikes near NATO

At the same time, Russian attacks have reached areas close to NATO territory.

The Express reports that strikes hit western Ukraine, including locations near the Polish border.

In Novovolynsk, near Poland, an attack on energy infrastructure caused power and water disruptions, local officials said.

Also read

Damage across regions

Other regions also reported damage following drone strikes.

According to The Express, buildings in Odesa, including residential properties, were hit, while additional attacks were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk.

Officials said infrastructure and civilian areas were affected.

Ongoing tensions

While some bilateral contacts between Russia and the US continue, they are not focused on ending the war, the report notes.

The combination of paused negotiations and intensified strikes highlights a volatile moment in the conflict.

Also read

With attacks occurring close to NATO borders, concerns over further escalation remain high.

Sources: The Express



