Unidentified drones flying over a key military site in Washington have raised fresh security concerns.

The sightings come as tensions grow over potential threats to US personnel.

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According to United24 Media, drones were observed above Fort McNair, a military installation in Washington, D.C.

High-level concern

The base is known to house senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as reported by The Washington Post.

Authorities have not yet identified who is responsible for the drone activity.

United24 Media reports that the situation was taken seriously enough for officials to consider relocating high-ranking personnel, though no such move has been made.

Security tightened

The sightings come amid heightened alert levels across US facilities.

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According to United24 Media, several bases have increased their security posture, including installations in New Jersey and Florida.

These measures reflect concerns about possible threats, with elevated alert levels indicating a risk of potential attacks.

Iran-linked fears

US officials are increasingly worried about possible retaliation linked to tensions with Iran, the report notes.

The Washington Post, cited by United24 Media, indicates that American personnel and facilities could be potential targets.

This broader context has amplified the significance of the drone sightings.

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Strategic location

Fort McNair occupies a sensitive position near key government buildings, including the White House and Capitol Hill.

United24 Media reports that while it hosts senior military leadership, it has also been used to house political figures in recent months due to security concerns.

Compared to other facilities in the region, its perimeter protections are considered less robust.

Rising tensions

The incident comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

According to United24 Media, recent developments, including reported Israeli strikes in Iran, have added to the volatile security environment.

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The drone activity remains under investigation.

Sources: United24 Media, The Washington Post



