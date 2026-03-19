“You utter liar!” Even MAGA is now calling for impeachment of Donald Trump

The war in Iran is turning more and more MAGA-supporters against the president.

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A growing divide is emerging within Donald Trump’s political base as tensions rise over the Middle East.

Prominent right-wing commentators are now openly criticising the US president over remarks by Trump about a major Israeli strike and escalating threats involving Iran, adding pressure to an already strained political movement.

What did Trump say?

In a post on Truth Social, Trump reacted to an Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field by claiming the US “knew nothing” about the operation. He also said Israel had “violently lashed out” in response to regional tensions.

The incident has heightened fears of a broader conflict and a potential global energy crisis, with South Pars being the world’s largest natural gas field.

Trump further warned that the US could “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field” if Iran targets Qatar again, even “with or without the help or consent of Israel”.

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Influencers revolt

The comments triggered sharp criticism from figures within the MAGA movement.

Conservative podcaster Tim Pool wrote on X: “This is f—— embarrassing Holy s—,” reacting to Trump’s statement.

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According to The Mirror US, Pool also declared: “The MAGA Coalition is shattered,” adding that declining support could render the movement “meaningless.”

His remarks came after Joe Kent resigned as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, reportedly stating Iran posed “no imminent threat” and accusing the administration of entering conflict under external pressure.

Fierce backlash

Far-right streamer Nick Fuentes, once a Trump ally, took things even further, when he called for impeachment of Trump.

Responding to Trump calling Kent “weak on security,” Fuentes said: “Really? Then why did you appoint him to be the director of counterterrorism if he was so bad on security?”

He continued: “You liar. You utter liar and deceiver and traitor,” and added: “You should be impeached for treason…”

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Fuentes accused Trump of abandoning his core promise to avoid foreign wars, saying: “You broke your promise, you betrayed America First.”

Some supporters echoed the criticism online, with one writing: “But between Epstein and this war, it’s inexcusable.”

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Sources: Mirror US, social media posts