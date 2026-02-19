Russia orders Google to pay 1.2 quintillion euros

A Russian court has ordered Google to pay a fine of 12 quintillion euros in a case concerning the blocking of Russian media channels on YouTube.

A Russian court has ordered Google to pay a fine of 1.2 quintillion euros in a case concerning the blocking of Russian media channels on YouTube. The amount is so large that it effectively exceeds the value of most national economies.

According to Digi24, the case stems from Google’s decision to restrict or remove Russian TV channels from the platform following international sanctions against Russia.

A number with 18 zeros

The 1.2 quintillion euros correspond to the number 1.2 followed by 18 zeros. The sum is far greater than the total market value of Google’s parent company and also exceeds Russia’s gross domestic product.

According to the report, the fine grew over time through a mechanism of daily penalties added to the original claim.

Background in YouTube restrictions

The case concerns Russian media channels that were removed from YouTube in connection with international sanctions and the platform’s guidelines.

Russian authorities deemed the restrictions unlawful and therefore imposed financial penalties on Google.

Daily fines and doubling mechanism

According to Digi24, a daily fine was established that doubles if the requirement is not met. Over time, this model resulted in the extremely high total amount.

It is this accumulated effect that brought the sum to 1.2 quintillion euros.

Uncertainty over enforcement

There is no indication that Google has paid or intends to pay the fine. The amount far exceeds the company’s financial capacity.

According to the article, it remains unclear how such a large fine could realistically be enforced, especially outside Russia.

Source: Digi24

Editor’s note: A previous version of the article stated that Russia had fined Google 12 quintillion Euros. This is incorrect, as the actual number is 1.2 quintillion euros. We apologize.