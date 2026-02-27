Russia says U.S. action was “designed to trigger conflict”

Tensions are rising following a deadly confrontation in waters near Cuba.

Others are reading now

Russia has accused the United States of carrying out an “aggressive provocation” after a violent incident involving a Florida-registered vessel near the Cuban coast, according to TASS, which cited comments reported by Reuters.

“This is an aggressive provocation from the United States, designed to aggravate the situation and trigger a conflict,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The remarks came after Cuban authorities confirmed that four people aboard a U.S.-registered ship were killed and six others injured during what Havana described as a “confrontation” in the island’s territorial waters.

Deadly confrontation

Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior said the clash occurred when border guards engaged the vessel near the island. The ministry stated that four people on board died and six were wounded during the exchange.

The ship was registered in Florida, according to Cuban officials.

Also read

Details surrounding the sequence of events remain limited, and it is not yet clear what led to the confrontation.

Washington responds

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that the घटना was not a U.S. government operation. He stressed that no member of the U.S. administration was involved.

Rubio added that Cuban authorities had informed Washington about the incident. However, he said the U.S. embassy in Havana would seek to independently verify what took place.

His comments appeared aimed at distancing the U.S. government from the vessel and its passengers.

Growing tensions

The incident comes at a time of heightened strain between Havana and Washington.

Also read

Relations have deteriorated further following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces in early January and Caracas’ subsequent suspension of oil shipments to Cuba under pressure from Washington.

The United States has openly expressed its desire for political change in Cuba, a country of 9.6 million people.

Washington continues to apply what it calls maximum pressure on Havana, arguing that the island nation, located about 150 kilometers from Florida’s coast, poses an “exceptional threat” to U.S. national security.

Sources: Reuters, TASS, Digi24