Russia warns NATO is preparing to send troops to Ukraine

Moscow has issued a sharp response to recent comments from NATO leadership, framing them as a sign of deeper Western involvement in the Ukraine war. Russian officials say the language used by the alliance carries serious implications.

The remarks have reignited debate over what a post-war arrangement in Ukraine could look like, reports Digi24.ro

Sharp reaction

Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, accused NATO of planning a foreign military intervention in Ukraine following a possible peace agreement.

She was reacting to comments made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who said that after a peace deal, troops, weapons, aviation and naval forces from what he described as a “coalition of those who wish this” would immediately appear in Ukraine.

“All this is, of course, an obvious plan for foreign military intervention. That’s what it should be called,” Zakharova said during a briefing, according to reports cited by Digi24.ro.

NATO comments explained

Rutte’s statements were made at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The NATO chief said Ukraine was ready to “play fair” and seek an acceptable agreement with Russia.

At the same time, he warned that Russia’s continued large-scale attacks sent “a very bad signal” ahead of any potential negotiations, underlining concerns within the alliance about Moscow’s intentions.

Rutte also stressed the importance of firm security guarantees for Kyiv once the fighting ends.

Security guarantees debate

According to the NATO secretary general, any post-war settlement would require allies to share responsibilities more evenly. He called for “fair burden-sharing” among member states to ensure Ukraine’s long-term security.

Zakharova rejected this framing, portraying it instead as preparation for a continued Western military presence on Ukrainian territory, even after a formal end to hostilities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly argued that NATO’s involvement in Ukraine goes beyond political and financial support, a claim Western officials deny.

Tensions remain

The exchange highlights how far apart Moscow and NATO remain on the meaning of security guarantees and peacekeeping arrangements.

While alliance leaders present their plans as defensive measures to stabilize Ukraine, Russian officials describe them as direct intervention that could prolong confrontation rather than resolve it.

Sources: Digi24.ro