Russian troops gets blown up by their own mines, resistance movement claims

Allegedly, the deployment of the mines is so uncoordinated, that the soldiers are not aware of where they actually are.

Others are reading now

Russian troops operating in southern Ukraine are facing unexpected dangers along the Dnipro River.

New claims from an underground resistance group suggest that some of the losses are the result of their own actions, rather than direct Ukrainian attacks.

The incidents point to growing disorder in river operations, where new technologies are being deployed amid what observers describe as weak coordination and planning.

Confusion on the river

According to the resistance movement ATESH, Russian forces in the Dnipro River delta have suffered casualties after triggering mines they previously placed themselves.

According to the Kyiv-backed outlet, United24Media, the group said on February 4 that these incidents involve units from Russia’s “Dnepr” troop grouping.

Also read

ATESH reported that Russian troops are using uncrewed “Sirius-82” boats in a rushed and uncoordinated manner. The vessels are sent out to lay moored river mines and to attempt attacks on Ukrainian watercraft.

In practice, the movement said, Russian units frequently re-enter mined areas without clear awareness of where explosives were deployed, setting off their own defensive barriers.

The ATESH claims have not been independently verified.

Mounting self-inflicted losses

ATESH said it has recorded several such explosions since the beginning of 2026. According to the group, remote mining operations are being carried out without reliable minefield maps, proper coordination, or consistent tracking of explosive devices.

“The Dnipro River delta is gradually turning into a deadly trap for the occupiers, where the main threat comes not only from Ukraine’s Defense Forces, but also from their own incompetent command,” ATESH said.

Also read

The movement added that efforts to make up for failures on the water by relying on technology instead highlight deeper problems in command and control.

Evidence of new drones

The claims align with earlier reporting that Russian forces have begun deploying anchored river mines using uncrewed surface vessels. Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi reported that video footage showed a drone releasing two moored mines into the river.

According to Militarnyi, the footage identified the platform as the Sirius-82, a previously undocumented surface drone. The outlet said the craft appears to be lightweight, battery-powered, and operated using FPV-style controls with analog video transmission.

Sources: ATESH, Militarnyi, United24Media