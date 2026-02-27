Russian drone approaches French carrier in Swedish port

A suspected Russian drone flew near a visiting French warship in southern Sweden, prompting a response from local armed forces.

Authorities say the unmanned aircraft was neutralized, though questions remain about what happened to it afterward, reports WP Wiadomości.

Drone near warship

Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported Thursday that a drone originating from a Russian vessel approached the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle while it was docked in the port of Malmö.

According to SVT, the drone took off from a Russian ship positioned near the harbor before heading toward the carrier.

The Swedish Armed Forces detected the aircraft and launched a jamming operation. The drone subsequently vanished from radar.

It remains unclear whether it fell into the sea or managed to return to the Russian vessel, SVT said.

Military response

Swedish forces have not publicly detailed the technical aspects of the operation, but officials confirmed that measures were taken to prevent the drone from continuing its approach.

The incident occurred while the French ship was moored in Malmö, drawing attention to security around visiting NATO assets.

Neither Russian nor French authorities immediately commented on the report.

Flagship in port

The Charles de Gaulle, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and the flagship of the French Navy, arrived in Malmö on Wednesday.

The vessel is expected to remain in Sweden for several days to take part in NATO military exercises.

It is currently the largest non-American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in active service.

Sources: SVT, WpWiadomości