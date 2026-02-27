Ukrainian soldiers hail “real support from America” after 400 schoolkids write to front line

As Ukraine marked four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion, gestures of support arrived from thousands of miles away.

In a frontline dugout in southern Ukraine, soldiers opened envelopes written not by diplomats or officials, but by American schoolchildren.

Nearly 400 letters from students in Pennsylvania were delivered to Ukraine’s 122nd Territorial Defense Brigade, a unit tasked with intercepting missiles launched from occupied Crimea and the Kherson region.

A simple idea

The initiative began with Arsenii, a 17-year-old Ukrainian student now living in the United States while his father serves in Ukraine’s armed forces.

“It was very important to my husband that we leave with the children and be safe. That way he could focus on his service with peace of mind,” his mother, Anzhela, told Ukrainska Pravda.

After speaking with his father, Arsenii suggested classmates write letters to Ukrainian troops.

“I miss my dad. A lot. I want to see him and hug him,” he said. “And the smallest, easiest thing I can do is just make cards that say this directly… And many students can do it too. That’s really how the idea was born.”

Unexpected response

The family expected a few dozen cards. Instead, nearly 400 arrived within three days.

“We hoped there would be letters… But this turnout was a huge surprise,” Anzhela said. “It was incredibly touching, joy and tears.”

She said many children attempted to write in Ukrainian and drew national symbols. “You understand that the children approached this so sincerely… It was very moving, to tears.”

School administrator Brenda DeVincentis said the campaign opened students’ eyes to the personal cost of war.

“So, this opened their eyes to, wait, I do know somebody who has a family member… that is directly affected,” she said. “Every word matters. Every ounce of support. Every ounce of love does matter to someone.”

Messages from the front

Soldiers said the letters boosted morale at a difficult time.

“This is truly very touching. These are intangible things that demonstrate real support from American society,” said Myroslav Otkovych, communications officer for Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces “South” command.

“Moments like this really boost morale,” added a soldier with the call sign Aizer. “It motivates us to keep fighting and gives us positive emotions.”

Another serviceman, using the call sign Zioma, reflected on his own child back home.

“I want to wish them (American children) that their parents were always there for them… I wish for children that their parents are always there. That they listen to them, that everything is peaceful. That everyone is together. And of course I wish for the victory.”

A letter in return

In response, the soldiers wrote a joint message to the students.

“Dear children, thank you for your support. We wish you peaceful skies and that your parents never have to go to war… Once again, thank you for your support, you motivate us. The Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!”

The reply is expected to reach Pennsylvania in the coming weeks.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda