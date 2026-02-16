Russian elite drone operator surrenders to Ukraine – and he brings Russian secrets with him

He was allegedly a trainer at an elite Russian drone operation facility.

A Russian military drone specialist has crossed into Ukrainian-held territory and surrendered, according to a Ukrainian state initiative that assists Russian servicemen seeking to defect.

Kyiv officials say the case highlights a growing number of Russian troops abandoning their posts as the war continues.

The surrender project, known as Khochu Zhit, reported that Miroslav Simonov, who had trained at Russia’s Rubicon drone center, voluntarily gave himself up after crossing the front line during a combat mission.

Path to service

According to Khochu Zhit, Simonov said he had signed a contract with the Russian army under pressure, initially hoping to join the same unit where his father had served.

Instead, he was assigned to an unmanned aerial vehicle unit and later underwent training at the Rubicon center, which Moscow promotes as a leading hub for drone operators.

In testimony published by the Ukrainian project, Simonov described rigorous preparation and participation in combat operations, saying his role exposed him to how the Russian military functioned internally.

Attempt to leave

Simonov claims that after witnessing conditions within the army, including its treatment of prisoners and civilians, he decided to leave his unit voluntarily, a move known in Russian military terminology as “SOCH.”

He said he was detained and transferred to an assault brigade, which he described as being informally labeled “meat” units by soldiers because of heavy frontline losses.

By that stage, he was aware of the Ukrainian surrender initiative, which promises adherence to international humanitarian law for those who lay down their arms.

Crossing over

During a subsequent combat deployment, Simonov crossed the front line and surrendered, the project said. His account was released in a video on its YouTube channel.

Kyiv officials say such defections are occurring more frequently, as some Russian soldiers seek to avoid continued participation in the conflict.

Russia’s Rubicon center has been presented as a key training site for strike and reconnaissance drone crews. Ukrainian officials argue that defections from such units may offer insight into Russian tactics, though Simonov’s current status has not been disclosed.

Editorial note

The editorial has chosen not to show the video of the prisoner, even though it has been made public by Ukraine.

According to the Third Geneva Convention, it may constitute as a war crime to publish footage of prisoners of war, as they are to be protected from “exposure to public curiosity”.

According to Article 13 of the Third Geneva Convention, this includes social media postings.

Sources: Khochu Zhit project materials, YouTube video statement