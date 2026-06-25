Russian president claims Western nations are helping Ukraine deploy drones

Border security in Europe has turned into a high-stakes guessing game over the last few years.

As unexpected objects drift across closely watched skies, international friction continues to mount quietly. Now, a major world leader is drawing a strict line in the sand regarding these mysterious aerial encounters, WPwiadomosci reports.

Drawing the line

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to European nations concerning the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. If drones launch from European soil toward Russian facilities, Moscow will strike back immediately.

According to a report by WPwiadomosci, the threat emerged during a casual chat with military graduates. Putin insists everyone knows the stakes.

“They understand that there will be a retaliatory attack. I think everyone understands this, or should understand it. That’s why they are trying to distance themselves from it in every possible way,” Putin stated, as quoted by Onet.

Shifting the blame

These harsh words follow a series of drone flights near NATO borders. According to the Russian president, European nations are desperately trying to avoid any direct escalation.

“They’re not pointing the finger at Moscow. They say these are Ukrainian drones. It’s an error, a malfunction in the electronic warfare system, or something else,” he remarked.

The Russian president also claimed that the ongoing aerial operations are part of a coordinated Western effort. He believes the ultimate goal of these flights is to disrupt and fracture public confidence within Russia itself.

“With such a powerful influence, with the entire West helping them, and a wave of drones arriving, their goal is to create uncertainty about the actions of the Russian armed forces,” Putin added.

Panic on the border

The warnings are not happening in a vacuum. Real-world incidents have already forced several European governments to react quickly to airborne threats near their frontiers.

In May, the Lithuanian military spotted an unidentified drone operating near the border with Belarus. This sudden appearance triggered a major defensive response from regional forces.

NATO fighter jets scrambled to intercept the object. Soon after, local authorities closed the airspace over Vilnius airport and ordered residents to take shelter.

High-ranking officials, including President Gitanas Nauseda and Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene, fled to safe havens during the incident. Days earlier, allied forces in Estonia shot down another foreign drone.

Sources: WPwiadomosci, Onet