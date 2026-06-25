World Cup fan favorites are believed to be done, says team coach

The World Cup darlings could already be packing their bags and go home.

Scotland’s long-awaited return to the World Cup appears to be nearing an early end after a heavy defeat to Brazil left head coach Steve Clarke believing his side’s tournament is effectively over.

Although Scotland still have a mathematical chance of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams, Clarke admitted he expects other nations to overtake them before the group stage concludes.

Costly mistakes proved decisive

Brazil claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory in the Group C finale, with Clarke pointing to his own team’s errors as the biggest reason behind the result.

“Fair result,” Clarke said after the match. “If you give a team like Brazil the chances that we gave them in the game, you expect to get punished. And that’s what happened. I think we’re probably going home,” he said accoring to Reuters.

Scotland finished the group stage on three points, but with 20 matches still to be played across the remaining groups, their qualification hopes are hanging by a thread.

“We gave them the goals”

Clarke felt Brazil did not need any extra help to capitalize on Scotland’s mistakes.

“We know they’re deadly in the attacking third of the pitch, and we gave them for sure the first two goals, probably the third goal as well,” he said.

“So we gave them the goals, but on the counter of that, they also missed a few chances and Angus had to make a few good saves.”

Scotland managed to create opportunities of their own, but Clarke admitted they never seriously threatened the five-time world champions.

“We created one or two chances, but nothing really clean.”

Disappointed, not angry

While visibly frustrated by the performance, the Scotland manager stressed that his disappointment was directed at the display rather than the players themselves.

“I’m disappointed for them because they didn’t reach the levels that they can reach,” Clarke said.

“I think we all know that. Anybody that’s watched this team over the last few years knows that we didn’t reach the levels that we can reach.”

He also argued the tournament had highlighted broader challenges facing Scottish football.

“I think when you see the physicality, the power and the technique of both Morocco and Brazil, you can see that we have to do something about it,” he said.

“We have to try and be better at producing young players that can grace the world stage.”

Fans praised despite likely exit

Scotland’s travelling supporters have earned widespread praise throughout the tournament, with the Tartan Army becoming popular among American crowds for their atmosphere and friendly approach.

Clarke thanked the supporters but reminded them that the current squad was responsible for giving them the chance to experience the World Cup in person.

“Don’t forget that this group of players brought these fans to America. This group of players qualified,” he said.

“Otherwise, we’re doing what we always do. We’re sitting on the sofa and we’re watching the World Cup without Scotland.”

“They’ve had a great time, great ambassadors for the country, but they wouldn’t be here without that group of players.”