Dagens.com
Homepage News Russian recruiters promise no front-line deployment in new defense roles

Russian recruiters promise no front-line deployment in new defense roles

Lauge Risom Koch Lauge Risom Koch
Follow dagens.com on Google
Russia, soldiers, recruits, conscripts
Alvago / Shutterstock.com

Military offices in St. Petersburg are recruiting mobile air defense gunners with promises of salaries of about $2,350 per month and no deployment to Ukraine following recent drone strikes on the city.

Others are reading now

“Very troubling step”: Analyst weighs in on Trump’s latest mone against reporters

Russian and Malian forces reclaim rebel-held town in north

Military recruitment offices in St. Petersburg have begun advertising positions in mobile air defense units following a series of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting oil refineries and military infrastructure around the city.

According to the Kyiv Post, citing independent Russian outlet Astra, the recruitment campaign offers a monthly salary of about 180,000 rubles (around $2,350) and states that recruits will not be deployed to the war in Ukraine.

Recruitment drive

The recruitment notices, published by military enlistment offices in the Admiralteysky and Kirovsky districts, emphasize that the positions are limited to protecting critical infrastructure within St. Petersburg.

“This vacancy does NOT involve service in the Special Military Operations Zone! Service takes place in specialized units for the protection and defense of critical infrastructure facilities within St. Petersburg (no travel outside the region),” one flyer states, according to Astra, as cited by the Kyiv Post.

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

The contracts reportedly last three years and are open to applicants aged 18 to 52 who meet military and medical requirements.

Protecting infrastructure

According to the Kyiv Post, mobile air defense groups typically operate machine guns and interceptor drones designed to shoot down incoming unmanned aerial vehicles.

The recruitment campaign follows several Ukrainian strikes on St. Petersburg, including attacks on oil infrastructure and naval facilities before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June, as well as another strike targeting port infrastructure and a military site in Kronstadt on July 4.

Questions over deployment

The Kyiv Post noted that while the advertisements promise no deployment to Ukraine, previous accounts from Russian conscripts, prisoners of war and foreign recruits have raised questions about whether such guarantees are always upheld.

The outlet cited reports from captured Russian and foreign fighters who said they were initially recruited for rear-area or civilian-related roles before later being sent to the front.

Sources: Kyiv Post, Astra

This article is made and published by Lauge Risom Koch, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Ads by MGDK