Malian junta forces supported by Russia’s Africa Corps have retaken the strategic northern town of Anefis after a week under rebel control, following an operation involving Russian reinforcements and heavy fighting.

Troops from Mali’s military government, supported by Russia’s Africa Corps, have regained control of the strategic northern town of Anefis after it was briefly held by rebel forces.

According to Militarnyi, citing Le Figaro, the operation restored government control over a key location roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Kidal, an important center in northern Mali.

Strategic location

Militarnyi, citing Le Figaro, reported that Anefis is considered crucial to the junta’s efforts to reestablish control over northern Mali and potentially support future operations toward Kidal.

The town had reportedly been under rebel control for about a week before government forces retook it.

Russian support

According to the report, Russia deployed additional personnel from the Africa Corps to reinforce Malian troops during the operation.

Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadan, a representative of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), said rebel forces withdrew from Anefis for strategic reasons and to avoid civilian casualties.

Ramadan also claimed that around 95% of the forces involved in the operation were Russian, with the remainder consisting of Malian junta troops and allied northern militias.

Fighting intensifies

Militarnyi reported that the offensive on Anefis began on July 4 and involved fighters from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) alongside Tuareg forces from the Azawad Liberation Front.

The report also said a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was shot down near Gao and Anefis during the fighting.

A convoy carrying more than 200 Russian personnel and around 100 Malian troops reportedly advanced from Gao to reinforce forces in the area but came under repeated ambushes near Tabankort, where clashes continued.

Sources: Militarnyi, Le Figaro