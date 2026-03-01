Russian Soldiers tell BBC they witnessed executions by commanders

Four Russian servicemen have told the BBC they saw fellow troops executed on the orders of their own commanders while fighting in Ukraine, describing a climate of fear, coercion and extreme violence on the front line.

In the documentary The Zero Line: Inside Russia’s War, the men — now outside Russia — gave detailed testimony about killings, torture and repeated high-casualty assaults. The BBC said it believes this is the first time Russian soldiers have spoken on the record about witnessing such executions.

Killings And Fear

Two of the men said they personally saw commanders shoot soldiers who refused to return to combat positions.

One described watching a killing at close range. “I see it – just two metres, three metres… click, clack, bang,” he said.

Another recounted seeing four troops shot after resisting orders, including one who pleaded for his life. A separate witness described discovering around 20 bodies in a pit after soldiers were allegedly “zeroed” — slang used within the military for executing one’s own men.

The BBC noted it was unable to independently verify every individual incident but said the accounts were consistent with each other.

‘Meat Storm’ Tactics

The soldiers also described so-called “meat storms,” waves of infantry attacks in which small groups were repeatedly sent forward to wear down Ukrainian positions.

Those who refused to take part were allegedly punished. The men told the BBC that detainees were beaten, electrocuted, deprived of food or humiliated before being forced back into combat. One said he was tied up and assaulted after declining to join an assault.

Another described being held in a makeshift detention site for weeks, where he says he was repeatedly tortured.

Mounting Casualties

One interviewee said he had been mobilized alongside 78 other men and was the only survivor from that group. According to the BBC, he provided documentation listing the names of those who died.

The UK Ministry of Defence estimates that more than 1.2 million Russian troops have been killed or injured since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Moscow does not publish official casualty figures.

Responding to the allegations, the Russian government told the BBC its forces act with restraint and that any claims of misconduct are investigated. It added that it could not independently verify the information presented.

Psychological Toll

All four men said they have fled Russia and continue to struggle with psychological trauma.

One former soldier said he still loves his country but opposes the war and the actions of his commanders.

Their accounts offer a rare, first-hand look at alleged practices within Russian units, though independent verification remains limited.

Sources: BBC, UK Ministry of Defence



