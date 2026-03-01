Three wars that exposed Russia’s weaknesses

From the 19th century battlefields of Crimea to the mountains of Afghanistan, Russia has repeatedly faced wars that exposed the limits of its power.

A report by the Polish Press Agency (PAP), cited by o2.pl, draws parallels between three major military setbacks and the ongoing war in Ukraine, arguing that similar strategic miscalculations continue to resurface.

Crimea’s Wake-Up Call

The Crimean War of 1853–1856 marked a turning point for the Russian Empire. The conflict began after Russia pressed claims to protect Orthodox Christians in the Ottoman Empire and moved into the Danubian Principalities.

When France and Great Britain joined Turkey against Russia, the balance shifted. The prolonged siege of Sevastopol became the defining episode of a campaign that ultimately ended in Russian defeat.

Professor Andrzej Chwalba wrote in Universal History. The 19th Century that the war showed Russia was unprepared for imperial ambitions because it had neglected modernization of its administration and armed forces. After the war, Russia’s naval presence in the Black Sea was restricted, and internal reforms followed.

Tsushima’s Shock

Half a century later, Russia entered war with Japan over influence in East Asia. According to PAP, a series of defeats — including the surrender of Port Arthur and the destruction of the Baltic Fleet at Tsushima in 1905 — shattered the image of Russia as a dominant naval power.

The agency reports that Japan benefited from Western financial backing, with Great Britain and the United States funding a significant portion of Tokyo’s war effort.

The Treaty of Portsmouth ended the conflict but triggered domestic unrest in Russia, leading to political concessions such as the creation of the Duma and attempts at rural reform under Prime Minister Stolypin.

Afghanistan’s Burden

In 1979, the Soviet Union intervened in Afghanistan, installing a friendly government after political upheaval in Kabul. PAP notes that Soviet forces struggled against mujahideen fighters armed with Western-supplied weapons.

Historian David R. Marples, cited by PAP, argued that Moscow believed the United States would offer only a limited response.

The war drained Soviet finances and morale. PAP reports that around 22,000 Soviet soldiers were killed and 75,000 wounded, while the intervention reportedly cost billions annually. Soviet troops withdrew in 1988, and the USSR dissolved three years later.

Echoes in Ukraine

PAP highlights recurring themes across these conflicts: underestimating opponents, overestimating military capacity and delaying structural reforms.

The report suggests that the war in Ukraine, described by the Kremlin as a “special military operation,” may represent another chapter in this historical pattern, as political ambition collides with strategic reality.

