Russian state TV broadcast map of potential US nuclear targets

A resurfaced television segment from Russia has drawn renewed attention amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

The footage, originally aired several years ago, showed a map highlighting possible nuclear targets in the United States.

Chilling broadcast

According to UNILAD, the map appeared during the weekly Russian news programme Vesti Nedeli in 2019. The segment displayed a graphic of the US marking locations described as potential targets in the event of nuclear confrontation.

Among the sites shown were the Pentagon, the presidential retreat at Camp David in Maryland, the Jim Creek naval communications base in Washington state, and the former McClellan Air Force Base in California, which closed in 2001.

The clip has resurfaced as relations between Moscow and Western capitals remain strained.

Fresh warnings

UNILAD reports that recent comments by Russian senator Dmitry Rogozin have added to concerns about escalating rhetoric. Rogozin, a former deputy prime minister and former head of Russia’s space agency, warned about the global security situation in the context of discussions around Greenland and missile defence.

He said: “Orbital sensors, ground interceptors, decision-making algorithms — all this requires advantageous geography. Greenland, with its Arctic position, proximity to Russia, and convenience for northern ICBM trajectories, fits perfectly into this architecture.

“… This is the problem: the US, led by an eccentric, may convince themselves that, finally, thanks to the annexation of Greenland and the deployment there of components of the command and control system for strategic offensive weapons, they have achieved nuclear superiority over Russia and China… This will be the beginning of the end of the world.”

UK targets listed

The UNILAD report also notes that Rogozin previously referenced a list of 23 towns and cities in the United Kingdom that could be considered priority targets in a potential conflict scenario. Locations mentioned included Glasgow, Belfast, Barrow-in-Furness, Bristol, Derby and London, among others linked to defence and aerospace industries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said Moscow does not seek war with Europe. “We’re not planning to go to war with Europe, I’ve said that a hundred times,” he stated.

“But if Europe suddenly wants to fight us and starts, we’re ready right now. There can be no doubt about that.”

The resurfaced broadcast and recent remarks come as diplomatic tensions between Russia and Western nations continue to simmer.

