Russia’s new censorship move could affect the war in Ukraine – and not in a good way, pro-Kremlin blogger warns

She also said, the move would “bring disaster” upon the Kremlin.

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Last week, Forbes reported that the “white list” system began operating in Moscow citing sources. One source within an internet operator told the outlet the system is not yet fully functional.

The approved list includes government platforms such as Gosuslugi and official state websites, along with services like Yandex. Social networks operated by VK, including VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, are also accessible.

Western analysts view this as an attempt at controlling the flow of information in Russia – but according to a prominent pro-Kremlin blogger, it could even cause trouble for the Russian war efforts in Ukraine

Growing concerns

According to la.lv, Russian blogger and analyst Yulia Latinina has criticized proposals to impose stricter internet controls, including limiting access to approved websites through the so-called “white lists.”

She cautioned that such measures could trigger unintended fallout for the country. Latinina described the move as a possible “black swan” event, meaning a sudden and damaging development.

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“Such a decision may even affect Russia’s ability to continue the war,” she said, highlighting the potential strategic risks.

Communication trouble at the front line

In early February, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX tightened authentication for using the global Starlink Network.

The move meant thousands of unauthorized terminals being used by the Russian military in Ukraine was now worthless, creating a major and immediate breakdown in frontline communications.

Instead of using Starlink, which is a low-Earth orbit system, Russian forces are now using alternative communication methods, including using Russian-made satelites. However, these suffer from high latency, compared to the Starlink network, making it difficult for Russian forces to communicate in real time.

Sources: la.lv, Institute for the Study of War, statements from the Kremlin, Forbes