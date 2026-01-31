Scientists track record-breaking great white shark’s return

Scientists are closely watching an extraordinary great white shark whose movements are offering rare insight into the species’ behaviour. After months travelling through vastly different waters, the animal’s return has sparked renewed interest among marine researchers.

The shark’s size alone has made it a focus of global attention.

An epic migration

According to The Mirror, the world’s largest known male great white shark, named Contender, has arrived back in Florida after a long journey north to Canadian waters and back again. Researchers say the trip ranks among the most extensive migrations ever recorded for a great white in the region.

Contender measures around 14 feet in length and weighs approximately 1,700 pounds. Scientists believe the timing of his return may be linked to a key period in the species’ reproductive cycle.

Chris Fischer, founder of marine research organisation OCEARCH, said: “We’re trying to understand the reproductive activity around these animals.”

Researchers think Contender’s movements may align with what is believed to be a late-winter and early-spring mating window for great white sharks.

Tracking a giant

Contender was tagged by OCEARCH on January 17, 2025, off the Florida-Georgia border. Since then, satellite data has allowed scientists to follow his path across thousands of miles and into international waters.

OCEARCH has played a central role in monitoring great white sharks, using tracking technology to gather long-term data on migration, behaviour and habitat use.

Scientists say the next two months will be particularly important. They are watching closely to see whether Contender’s movements provide further evidence linking long-distance travel to mating behaviour.

Researchers hope that studying an animal of Contender’s size and range will help answer long-standing questions about how and where great white sharks reproduce, information that remains limited despite decades of study.

Sources: The Mirror, OCEARCH



