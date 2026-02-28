Screen chemicals found in endangered dolphins

Endangered dolphins and porpoises in the South China Sea have been found with industrial chemicals from electronic screens in their brain tissue, according to new research.

Scientists say the discovery is particularly alarming because it suggests the pollutants can cross the blood-brain barrier, raising broader concerns about ecological and potential human health risks.

The findings were published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology and reported by The Guardian.

Alarming tissue results

Researchers analysed samples collected over 14 years from Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins and finless porpoises. Testing revealed the presence of liquid crystal monomers, or LCMs, in multiple organs.

While the highest concentrations were detected in fatty tissue, small amounts were also identified in the brain. Laboratory tests on dolphin cells indicated that the most commonly detected compounds were linked to changes in gene activity associated with DNA repair and cell division.

“The presence of LCMs in their brains is a major red flag,” said Yuhe He, a researcher at City University of Hong Kong and co-author of the study. “If these chemicals can cross the blood-brain barrier in dolphins, we must be concerned about the potential for similar effects in humans who are exposed through contaminated seafood or even drinking water.”

What are LCMs?

LCMs are synthetic chemicals widely used in the production of screens for televisions, computers and smartphones. They help regulate light transmission, enabling high-resolution displays.

Because they are engineered to remain stable inside electronic devices, they can persist in the environment once released. Scientists say this durability makes them slow to break down in air, water and marine ecosystems.

“These light-emitting organic chemicals were designed to be very stable so they could last a long time inside your TV, computer and phone screens,” He said. “Ironically, this very stability is what makes them a problem in the environment: they don’t easily break down.”

Path through the food web

The study also noted that similar pollutants have been identified in fish and invertebrates that form part of the dolphins’ diet, suggesting the chemicals accumulate through the food chain.

Although many manufacturers have transitioned towards LED-based displays in recent years, researchers observed that contamination levels in marine mammals appeared to reflect patterns of industrial use over time.

Electronic waste continues to expand globally, with tens of millions of tonnes produced each year. The researchers called for stronger oversight of persistent substances in consumer electronics and encouraged improved recycling practices to limit further environmental contamination.

Sources: The Guardian, Environmental Science & Technology



