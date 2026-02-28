US navy develops new missile to take down enemy radars and command planes

Military technology is changing fast, and the U.S. Navy is now developing a new missile that could reshape how air operations are controlled.

Modern battles rely on detecting and disrupting enemy communications and radar. Early warning aircraft and command centers give an edge to whoever controls them. The Navy wants a weapon that can challenge that advantage.

Its abilities

The new missile will be part of the AESM program, which stands for Advanced Emission Suppression Missile, reports WP. It is designed as a multi-role, long-range missile. Unlike older missiles, it will not only target radar stations. It can also attack command posts, communication nodes, and other sources of electromagnetic waves. Radars remain a primary target, but the missile is more versatile.

The missile must work with the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, the EA-18G Growler, and the Lockheed Martin F-35. It will have a broadband seeker to detect a wide range of radio frequencies. The AESM will be able to defeat defenses like flares, dipoles, and active jammers. It must engage both ground and air targets.

The main target, however, is not stationary radars but early warning and control aircraft. These planes guide air operations and give a significant advantage. The U.S. currently relies on its E-3 Sentry fleet.

Chinese expansion

China has been expanding its fleet of similar aircraft, including KJ-500s, KJ-3000s, and planned KJ-600s for aircraft carriers. Chinese unmanned systems like the Shenyang WZ-9 also carry AESA radars and serve as early warning platforms. Together, they could rival American capabilities.

The Navy expects the AESM to be ready for service within two years, with about 300 missiles produced per year. This move comes even though the AGM-88G AARGM-Extended Range missile is still in final testing. The AARGM-ER is an upgraded version of the AGM-88E. It uses a new shell, a larger diameter, and has doubled range of around 300 km. Its size allows it to fit inside the F-35’s internal weapons bay.

In January, the missile successfully completed live tests under GPS-jammed conditions. Initial operational capability is planned for later this year. Once deployed, it will give U.S. Navy aircraft new options to suppress enemy defenses, including moving or recently activated radars.

