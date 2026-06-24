Searing heatwave cooks London as temperatures threaten to shatter records

Summer weather usually brings a welcome break from the winter chill, encouraging people to spend more time outdoors.

When long-term targets come under scrutiny, the consequences can be felt in both corporate boardrooms and household budgets. A new warning highlights just how important stability is for sustained economic growth, reports The Guardian.

Baking under pressure

An intense summer heatwave is testing the limits of public services across the United Kingdom. According to a report by The Guardian, blistering temperatures have forced schools to close, disrupted rail networks, and pushed hospitals to the brink.

The Met Office reported that the thermometer reached a staggering 34.6C in Wisley, Surrey, on Tuesday. Forecasters warn that the worst is yet to come, with expectations that the heat could soar to 39C by Thursday.

The sudden spike has triggered urgent health warnings across England, indicating a real risk to life. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres drew attention to the situation during a speech at London Climate Action Week, noting that the capital was cooking.

He warned that the extreme weather points to a much deeper global problem. Guterres said: “Here in London, the city of Dickens, it is clear our world is facing a tale of two crises: a climate crisis pushing us deeper toward higher temperature and closer to catastrophic tipping points, and an energy crisis exposing the folly of a world hooked on hydrocarbons.”

Infrastructure breaks down

The extreme heat has triggered widespread chaos for daily commuters and students alike. Trains across the country slowed down on Tuesday to prevent steel tracks from bending under the sun, causing major delays.

Dozens of classrooms have turned into unbearable spaces for children. Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the National Education Union, raised concerns about old facilities, stating: “Our Victorian school buildings have become greenhouses,”

Hospitals quickly felt the strain. Some facilities canceled routine appointments to handle a sudden surge in emergency admissions. Meanwhile, water firms in the southeast introduced hosepipe bans to protect dropping water reserves.

The state of the country’s buildings remains a major concern for independent experts. The UK’s Climate Change Committee previously summarized the issue by stating: “The UK was built for a climate that no longer exists today and will be increasingly distant in years to come.”

Sources: The Guardian