Trump makes wild comparison between assistant and Melania: “She’ll never leave me”

“They always leave me,” he said.

Being the leader of a superpower is a lonely job.

As the pressure mounts and the crowds fade away, the inner circle usually shrinks to just a few trusted faces.

Everyone needs someone who will stick around when things get tough.

Finding true loyalty

Behind the scenes, the American president relies heavily on one specific staff member. A new tell-all book reveals that 34-year-old Natalie Harp has become his absolute closest confidante.

She spends her long days catering to his every need, printing out conservative news articles and helping to manage his social media presence.

This endless stream of paper earned her a unique nickname. Staffers reportedly call her “the human printer”, according to The Daily Beast cited by Express.

Her dedication goes far beyond normal office duties. The authors of the book claim she is one of the few people who genuinely praised his heavy use of gold decor inside the Oval Office.

A strange connection

Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan note that her loyalty borders on an intense devotion. At one point, Harp allegedly left him a note reading, “You are all that matters to me.”

This intense dynamic confused senior staff members. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles supposedly saw the situation and asked, “Where am I?”

The situation worried security teams as well. Author Michael Wolff reported that the Secret Service considered the aide a “potential danger to herself as well as the president.”

The 80-year-old leader frequently praises her extreme dedication. He reportedly uses a French pronunciation for her name and compares her affection to that of his own family.

Dealing with heartbreak

“All of you will go off and make money,” the president told his other staff members. “She’ll never leave me.”

That loyalty was tested during a recent public feud with billionaire Elon Musk. The book describes a sad scene where the president realized his tech ally was pulling away.

“They always leave me,” he said. “They always do this. This is why I can’t have friends.”

He then asked Harp for his phone to call the executive. The calls went straight to voicemail, prompting a distraught reaction. “He never doesn’t take my calls,” he complained to his assistant.

Sources: Daily Express, The Daily Beast