Second round of Ukraine-Russia talks opens in Geneva

Tensions between Washington and Kyiv have resurfaced just days before a new round of negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump has publicly urged Volodymyr Zelenskyy to move faster toward a deal, as diplomatic efforts resume ahead of the conflict’s fourth anniversary.

Others are reading now

“Zelenskyy needs to act. Russia wants to make a deal. He needs to act, otherwise he will miss a great opportunity,” Trump told reporters over the weekend, signalling impatience with the pace of progress.

His remarks come amid renewed debate over Ukraine’s political future. Some US and Russian figures have suggested Kyiv should hold presidential elections, despite martial law remaining in place due to the ongoing invasion, The Guardian reports.



Election debate

The idea of wartime elections has drawn criticism in Ukraine. Political analyst Olexiy Haran of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy said the country lacks the security conditions required for a credible vote, warning that such calls risk destabilising the situation.

Zelenskyy has not announced any plans for a poll and has argued that security guarantees and territorial integrity must come first. He has ruled out concessions in the Donbas, saying: “Allowing the aggressor to take something is a big mistake.”

He also rejected the notion of appeasing Moscow, adding: “Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers.”

Also read

Talks resume

Against this backdrop, senior Ukrainian and Russian officials are preparing to meet in Geneva for a second round of negotiations brokered by the Trump administration, according to The Guardian.

The delegations are expected to resemble those in earlier sessions, with Russia represented by senior adviser Vladimir Medinsky and other top officials, and Ukraine led by security council secretary Rustem Umerov.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the discussions would expand beyond ceasefire proposals to cover wider issues, including territorial questions.

Limited optimism

Despite the renewed diplomatic push, expectations for a breakthrough remain low. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is still uncertain whether Moscow is genuinely committed to ending the war.

With both sides maintaining firm positions and fighting continuing on the ground, the Geneva meeting is seen largely as a test of whether dialogue can narrow deep divides before the war enters its fifth year.

Also read

Sources: The Guardian, statements from US, Ukrainian and Russian officials.



