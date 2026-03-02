“Several” U.S. military aircraft crash in Kuwait, video shows plane spiralling

Another video shows a person parachuting down.

“Several” U.S. military aircraft have crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Kuwait Armed Forces.

In a statement posted on X, the official spokesperson explained that rescue procedures had been initiated immediately, and that the crews have been evacuated and received medical care.

The spokesperson noted that the undisclosed number of crew members are in stable condition.

Videos show parachute and crash

CNN has geolocated a video from Kuwait showing a fighter jet crashing near a U.S. air base.

Another video circulating online shows a person in a parachute slowly descending, with a bystander saying, “Look, it’s a person!”

According to CNN, the plane in the video appears to be a twin-engine fighter jet, consistent with an F-15 or F-18. Kuwait uses F-18s in its air force as well.

Sources: Armed Forces of Kuwait statement on X, CNN