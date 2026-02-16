She won an abuse case against Donald Trump – on Valentine’s Day, she received a “Love Letter” from him

She says, she never signed up for the mailing list.

Others are reading now

In case you missed it, Valentine’s Day was celebrated worldwide this weekend, as the Day of Love took place on Saturday, February 14.

The White House also decided to celebrate the day, both with a post featuring an image of sugar hearts saying “MAGA,” “Love,” and “Daddy’s Home,” while a Political Action Committee (PAC) used the Day of Love to ask for funding for Trump’s political campaign in a way described by online users as “creepy.”

The “Love Letter”

Users on X shared a screenshot of the email sent by the PAC, showing the headline “Is everything okay?” and sent by “Secret Admirer Donald J. Trump.”

The email then shows a picture of Donald Trump putting what appears to be a love letter into a mailbox painted with hearts, and part of the text reads:

“I sent you a LOVE LETTER, but I haven’t heard back. It’s Valentine’s Day XXX!”

Also read

It then goes on to ask for a monetary donation.

You can say what you want about the email, but the biggest story in all of this concerns one of the recipients.

A woman who won a lawsuit against Donald Trump regarding sexual abuse received the email — and according to her, she never signed up for it.

E. Jean Carroll

Author and journalist E. Jean Carroll won a civil case against Trump in 2023, in which the now-president was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Posting a screenshot of the “Love Letter” on X, Carroll wrote:

Also read

“Yes. This is a real email. No, I did not sign up for this mailing list. Yes. We are living in a crazy world.”

Article continues below.

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

A user then commented that he was “one hundred percent sure” Carroll signed up for the mailing list, to which Carroll replied:

“If you are 100% sure, then you have no brain.”

Also read

Display content from twitter.com Click to display external content from twitter,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Sources: X account of E. Jean Carroll, The Independent, Indy100