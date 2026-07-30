Shell reports $9.84B second-quarter profit amid rising oil prices

Filling up the petrol tank has felt like a costly gamble for months.

Drivers around the world have watched fuel prices rise and fall as geopolitical tensions disrupt global energy supplies. Yet while consumers count every penny at the pump, major oil corporations are reaping staggering windfalls, reports The Express.

Sudden profit spike

Shell recently posted quarterly profits of $9.84 billion for the three months ending in June. That figure is more than double the $4.26 billion the energy company recorded during the same period last year.

The massive jump came after conflict involving Iran disrupted global shipping lanes. Supply lines through the Strait of Hormuz faced heavy friction, leaving oil markets scrambling and driving costs upward.

According to a report by Express, the crisis pushed earnings up across the entire first half of the year. Shell has seen its total profits surge by roughly 70 percent compared to previous levels.

The turmoil triggered dramatic price swings across the global market. Brent crude, the main international oil benchmark, rocketed from about $73 a barrel to more than $120 during the peak of the tension.

Cashing in on chaos

Prices have since settled back under $100 a barrel as traders speculate on when shipping lanes will fully open up again. However, that lingering market volatility has still yielded huge payouts for major firms.

Rapid shifts in price widen the gap between buying and selling values. That gap allows large oil trading desks to lock in much higher margins on every barrel they move.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan acknowledged the firm had capitalized on the turbulent conditions.

“Our operational performance enabled very strong results during another quarter of severe disruption in global energy markets,” he said.

Other industry heavyweights are reaping similar rewards from the market instability. Companies like BP and Norway’s Equinor have also reported bumper profits this year as elevated crude prices continue to boost corporate earnings across the sector.

Sources: Express