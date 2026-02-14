Southern Thailand school shooting leaves teacher dead

A school community in southern Thailand is mourning the loss of a senior educator after a shooting on campus.

According to Reuters, a female teacher died after being shot at a school in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province.

The attack took place on Wednesday, Feb 12, at Patongprathankiriwat School. Authorities said a 17-year-old suspect used a firearm stolen from a police officer to shoot the teacher before being detained.

The victim was identified as Sasiphat Sinsamosorn, who also served as the school’s director.

Victim dies in hospital

Sasiphat was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery in an intensive care unit. Thailand’s health ministry said she died at about 2am from internal organ injuries and heavy blood loss.

A female student was also shot during the incident. Officials have not released details about her condition.

In a message posted on Facebook, the school paid tribute to Sasiphat, writing: “although we have lost you, the memories and the goodness you left behind will remain in our heart forever.”

Suspect detained

Officials said the teenage suspect has a sister enrolled at the school. They added that he has a history of substance abuse and had been discharged from a psychiatric hospital in December.

Police have taken the suspect into custody as investigations continue.

Gun violence in Thailand

Gun ownership is relatively common in Thailand compared with some neighbouring countries.

Reuters noted that in 2002, a former police officer carried out a gun-and-knife attack at a nursery in eastern Thailand, killing 36 people, including 22 children.

Sources: Reuters