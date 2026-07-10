From export to import: Zelenskyy jokes about Russia’s fuel crisis

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s search for imported fuel shows the impact of the war on its economy, adding that Boris Yeltsin might have chosen a different successor had he foreseen the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s need to seek fuel imports despite being one of the world’s largest energy exporters reflects the economic consequences of its full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Zelenskyy made the remarks during an online briefing with journalists while discussing the impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s energy sector.

Fuel shortages

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has already disrupted Russia’s ability to secure sufficient fuel supplies from countries it considers neutral.

Russia has faced repeated disruptions to its fuel production following Ukrainian drone strikes targeting refineries and other energy infrastructure in recent months.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, he argued that Moscow is now searching abroad for fuel despite historically relying on energy exports as a pillar of its economy.

Yeltsin remark

Reflecting on the situation, Zelenskyy suggested former Russian President Boris Yeltsin would have made a different political decision had he foreseen the country’s current position.

“Between you and me, I think that if [Boris] Yeltsin had known that in 20-plus years Russia would be importing energy instead of exporting it because it had stupidly decided to start a war, I think Yeltsin would have chosen a different successor.”

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Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, NEXTA (X)